Summit on Extremism and Political Violence Kicks Off Today in St. Louis

click to enlarge
The inaugural summit of Communities Overcoming Extremism: The After Charlottesville Project
gathers in St. Louis this week, with the goal of empowering communities with the tools to combat the rise of extremism, intolerance and political violence.
Organized in reaction to the horror that was the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia during August 2017, this event is the first of its kind in St. Louis and will present ways that the public and private sector can work to “prevent violent extremist events from occurring in the future.”
In addition to workshops and networking opportunities, there will be speeches from Former Missouri U.S. Senator John Danforth, New York Times columnist Peter Wehner and Former DOJ prosecutor Mary McCord of Georgetown University.
They’re also offering a general session open to the public, featuring remarks from Sarah Ruger (Charles Koch Institute), Bob Boisture (Fetzer Institute) and Ali Noorani, the Executive Director of National Immigration Forum.
The welcoming events start tonight but the real work begins tomorrow. Find the full schedule here
.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
