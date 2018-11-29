4 St. Louis Cops Charged In Undercover Officer's Beating During Jason Stockley Protest

-
DANNY WICENTOWSKI
-
Officers in riot gear respond to a protest in September 2017.
Four St. Louis city officers are facing multiple federal felonies for beating an undercover cop who they mistook for a protester and then conspiring to cover it up.
The officers, Dustin Boone, Bailey Colletta, Randy Hays and Christopher Myers, were named in a federal indictment unsealed this afternoon. Their actions, which took place on September 17, 2017 arrive two months after twelve plaintiffs filed lawsuits over mass arrests
that took place three days after jury acquitted ex-St. Louis cop Jason Stockley on charges of murder.
According to the indictment, the four cops detailed to police protest instead targeted one of their own, an undercover 22-year veteran identified as L.H. who himself was mixed in with the crowd.
"In doing so, the defendants threw L.H. to the ground and kicked and struck L.H. while he was compliant and not posing any physical threat to anyone." The indictment also notes that the officers beat their victim with weapons, specifically their armored boots and riot batons.
Remarkably, the indictment includes transcripts of some officers' text messages sent two days prior to the September 17 demonstration, which ended with a mass arrest
that's already the subject of a dozen lawsuits.
These text messages, the indictment states, showed "disdain for the Stockley protesters and and excitement about using unjustified force against them and going undetected while doing so."
The text messages are really something. On September 15, Officer Myers asked an unnamed officer about a protest detail, and texted, "[L]et's whoop some ass."
That same day, Boone texted someone that "[I]t's gonna be a lot of fun beating the hell out of these shitheads once the sun goes down and nobody can tell us apart!!!" Boone also expressed giddiness at taking on the protesters alongside a fellow cop — a "BIG OL black dude" — and that he'd forgo his stick or shield "just to fuck people up when they don't act right!"
-
VIA INDICTMENT
-
Of the thirteen text messages released, most involved Boone.
Here's the indictments second page of text messages, which ends with an absolutely jaw-dropping exchange between Boone and and Hays, who advises the other officer about "going rogue" and tells him to "make sure you have a white dude as a witness."
click to enlarge
According to the indictment, two of the charged officers, Hays and Colletta, were in a relationship during the time of incident. All four defendants were among the 200 cops detailed to the department's Civil Disobedience Team.
Meanwhile, L.H., was assigned to an undercover role, to "record and document criminal activity so that other SLMPD officers could lawfully arrest individuals who were committing comes."
Although the indictment does not name him, L.H. was named as city officer Luther Hall
by the St. Louis American
in a December 2017 story.
Three defendants — Boone, Hays and Myers — are also facing separate charges for conspiracy to mislead investigators. The indictment states they made false statements to justify the arrest, and that those false statements included the claim that L.H. resisted arrest and was not compliant.
"Despite the fact," the indictment states, "that L.H. was an experienced undercover officer who specifically wore a shirt that revealed his waistband so that he would not be mistaken for being armed during the Stockley protests."
Myers is named in a third count, a felony for destroying evidence when he intentionally wrecked L.H.'s phone.
It's worth noting that Colletta's criminal charge is not directly connected to the beating on September 17, but rather to her statements to a grand jury on June 27, 2018. During testimony, Colletta allegedly claimed that L.H. was taken to the ground "very gently," even though she knew that was a lie.
In a statement, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department chief John Hayden said he is "deeply disappointed in the alleged actions of these individual officers," adding, "however, it is in no way reflective of the hard work and dedication exhibited by the men and women of our Department who serve the community on a daily basis with integrity and honor."
What a difference an indictment makes. On the morning of September 18, 2017, hours after the officers charged today beat and arrested one of their own, Acting Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole boasted proudly about his officers' actions, which resulted in the arrest of more than 80
, including an Air Force officer and Post-Dispatch reporter
.
"I'm proud to say the city of St. Louis and the police owned the night," O'Toole said at the time. "Our officers are doing outstanding work."
Read the full indictment here:
Civil Rights Indictment of 4 St. Louis Police Officers by Doyle Murphy on Scribd
Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.