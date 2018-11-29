Thursday, November 29, 2018
St. Louis Police Investigating Homicide in Shaw Neighborhood; Suspect in Custody
By Doyle Murphy
St. Louis cops are investigating a homicide in the Shaw neighborhood.
St. Louis police are investigating the death of man found dead on Wednesday evening in a house in the Shaw neighborhood as a homicide.
Officers were called about 5:25 p.m. to the 3600 block of Shenandoah Avenue for reports of a "sudden death." They soon found 68-year-old Larry Keck's body inside.
Police have not said how Keck died, but officers have taken a 40-year-old man into custody. His name has not been released. Police say warrants are pending.
Public records show Keck lived on the block, which dead ends just west of Grand Avenue.
