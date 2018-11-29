Email
Thursday, November 29, 2018

St. Louis Police Investigating Homicide in Shaw Neighborhood; Suspect in Custody

Posted By on Thu, Nov 29, 2018 at 9:23 AM

  St. Louis cops are investigating a homicide in the Shaw neighborhood.


St. Louis police are investigating the death of man found dead on Wednesday evening in a house in the Shaw neighborhood as a homicide.

Officers were called about 5:25 p.m. to the 3600 block of Shenandoah Avenue for reports of a "sudden death." They soon found 68-year-old Larry Keck's body inside.



Police have not said how Keck died, but officers have taken a 40-year-old man into custody. His name has not been released. Police say warrants are pending.

Public records show Keck lived on the block, which dead ends just west of Grand Avenue.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.

