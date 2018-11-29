St. Louis Police Investigating Homicide in Shaw Neighborhood; Suspect in Custody

click to enlarge RIVERFRONT TIMES

St. Louis cops are investigating a homicide in the Shaw neighborhood.

St. Louis police are investigating the death of man found dead on Wednesday evening in a house in the Shaw neighborhood as a homicide.Officers were called about 5:25 p.m. to the 3600 block of Shenandoah Avenue for reports of a "sudden death." They soon found 68-year-old Larry Keck's body inside.Police have not said how Keck died, but officers have taken a 40-year-old man into custody. His name has not been released. Police say warrants are pending.Public records show Keck lived on the block, which dead ends just west of Grand Avenue.