Hangry Popeyes Customer Fires Shot After Employee Refuses to Take His Order

click to enlarge
-
COURTESY ST. PETERS POLICE
-
A Popeyes customer in this truck opened fire on the restaurant, police say.
Furious that a St. Peters Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
(636-922-7663, 1640 Jungermann Rd.
) refused to take his order, a man cussed out staff and fired a shot at a worker, police say.
The hungry gunman tried to order about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, but a female employee told him the kitchen had closed for the night. Police say he swore at her, prompting a chivalrous male colleague to go outside and confront him.
The two men exchanged some heated words before the would-be customer took off. Police say the man returned shortly after and fired at the male employee, who was still outside.
The bullet missed the 29-year-old worker, and the shooter drove away. Police described the armed chicken lover as 25 to 30 years old, bald and about six feet tall, 320 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts.
He was driving a newer Dodge extended cab pickup (shown above) that is red or maroon with chrome step rails on the driver's side.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 636-278-2244.
We welcome tips for feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.