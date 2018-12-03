Hangry Popeyes Customer Fires Shot After Employee Refuses to Take His Order

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. PETERS POLICE

A Popeyes customer in this truck opened fire on the restaurant, police say.

Furious that a St. Peters) refused to take his order, a man cussed out staff and fired a shot at a worker, police say.The hungry gunman tried to order about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, but a female employee told him the kitchen had closed for the night. Police say he swore at her, prompting a chivalrous male colleague to go outside and confront him.The two men exchanged some heated words before the would-be customer took off. Police say the man returned shortly after and fired at the male employee, who was still outside.The bullet missed the 29-year-old worker, and the shooter drove away. Police described the armed chicken lover as 25 to 30 years old, bald and about six feet tall, 320 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts.He was driving a newer Dodge extended cab pickup (shown above) that is red or maroon with chrome step rails on the driver's side.Police ask anyone with information to call them at 636-278-2244.