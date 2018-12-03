Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 3, 2018

Hangry Popeyes Customer Fires Shot After Employee Refuses to Take His Order

Posted By on Mon, Dec 3, 2018 at 3:57 PM

click to enlarge A Popeyes customer in this truck opened fire on the restaurant, police say. - COURTESY ST. PETERS POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. PETERS POLICE
  • A Popeyes customer in this truck opened fire on the restaurant, police say.

Furious that a St. Peters Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (636-922-7663, 1640 Jungermann Rd.) refused to take his order, a man cussed out staff and fired a shot at a worker, police say.

The hungry gunman tried to order about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, but a female employee told him the kitchen had closed for the night. Police say he swore at her, prompting a chivalrous male colleague to go outside and confront him.

The two men exchanged some heated words before the would-be customer took off. Police say the man returned shortly after and fired at the male employee, who was still outside.



The bullet missed the 29-year-old worker, and the shooter drove away. Police described the armed chicken lover as 25 to 30 years old, bald and about six feet tall, 320 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts.

He was driving a newer Dodge extended cab pickup (shown above) that is red or maroon with chrome step rails on the driver's side.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 636-278-2244.

We welcome tips for feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.




  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Downtown Businesses Consider Jazmin a Nuisance, But the Streets of St. Louis Are Her Home Read More

  2. Devonte Morgan Charged With Murder 3 Months After Tamara Collier's Death Read More

  3. Will Feds Indict More St. Louis Cops For Abusing Jason Stockley Protesters? Read More

  4. 4 St. Louis Cops Charged In Undercover Officer's Beating During Jason Stockley Protest Read More

  5. As Winter Settles In, Non-Profit Aims to Distribute 200 Coats to St. Louis' Homeless Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation