Wednesday, December 5, 2018

Grant's Farm Elephants, Toby and Mickey, Died This Week, Anheuser-Busch Says

Posted By on Wed, Dec 5, 2018 at 12:20 PM

click to enlarge Mickey, left, and Toby,right, died this week. - COURTESY ANHEUSER-BUSCH
  • COURTESY ANHEUSER-BUSCH
  • Mickey, left, and Toby,right, died this week.

Two of the Grant's Farm elephants have died, Anheuser-Busch confirmed today.

Toby, a 38-year-old male, and Mickey, a 34-year-old female, died this week, according to a news release.

"The quality of care we provide all of the animals at Grant’s Farm is of the utmost importance," the statement says. "Both elephants were closely monitored by our veterinary staff, and their deaths do not appear to be related."



The two African elephants were part of the exhibit featuring nearly a thousand animals at the farm in the Affton area. Once home to Ulysses Grant, the farm has been owned for generations by the Busch family, who opened up the sprawling estate to the public.

So far, no cause of death for Toby and Mickey has been released. However, Anheuser-Busch noted both were old for elephants. (The median age for a male African elephant is 24, according to the statement.) Mickey had lived with a brain tumor for several years.

"Both were cherished members of our Grant’s Farm family and will truly be missed," the statement says.

They were the second and third elephants to die in less than a year at Grant's Farm. Bud died suddenly in March at 34 years old. It was later determined he died of pneumonia.

A routine U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection of the farm in January (the most recent records on file) shows only a "non-critical" violation — expired medications in the zoo barn.

We've reached out to Anheuser-Busch for more information and will update the post if we hear back.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.

