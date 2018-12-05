Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 5, 2018

St. Louis Man Found Lying in Middle of Road Steals Ambulance When Taken to Hospital

Posted By on Wed, Dec 5, 2018 at 12:58 PM

click to enlarge FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
A man who had been taken to a hospital for medical attention early Wednesday morning helped himself to an ambulance on his way out, police say.

The Post-Dispatch reports that the 48-year-old man, who has not been identified by police, was taken to the emergency room of Saint Louis University Hospital after he was found lying in the middle of the street.

The man was receiving treatment from the hospital when he apparently decided he'd had enough and walked right out the door, reportedly hopping into a nearby ambulance before taking his leave.



The theft took place at approximately 3:20 a.m. Police found the vehicle about a mile and a half from where it had been stolen, near the intersection of Lasalle Street and Mississippi Avenue.

The suspect was taken into custody soon after the ambulance was recovered, and booked on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. KPLR reports that he will undergo a mental health evaluation.

No one was injured in the incident.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. For West County Restaurants, the Jobs Are Plentiful, But the Workers Are Few Read More

  2. Grant's Farm Elephants, Toby and Mickey, Died This Week, Anheuser-Busch Says Read More

  3. Prosecuting People For Giving Food to Homeless "Not a Priority," Says STL Public Safety Director Read More

  4. Supreme Court: Kim Gardner Can Investigate St. Louis Police, Prosecute Suspects They Shoot Read More

  5. Horn-Happy Loop Trolley Breaking Curfew, Neighbors Say Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation