STL Cops Say Warming-Up Your Car is Going to Get It Stolen (And Maybe Ticketed)

St. Louis County cops issued a warning to those of us with precious, tender bodies who like to leave our cars warming up outside while we luxuriate in our toasty homes before making a quick dash to our pre-heated rides.
Basically, the cops said we’re stupid. Just yesterday, they tweeted
that this is a great way to get your car stolen and dropped the hashtag #LockItOrLoseIt.
They just wanted to let us know that we’re dumb, and they do have a good point there.
But then today, KMOV reported
that the police are also now considering “issuing tickets to drivers who leave their car alone while it warms up.”
It makes sense, really. When we’re stupid and basically beg for someone to steal our cars, it makes a whole lot more work for them when someone ganks our whip and we go crying to them to fix it.
They’re probably also hoping that threatening to ticket car-warmer-uppers will be a deterrent, too. But if we were scared of tickets, we wouldn’t stunt so much
, would we?
