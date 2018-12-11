Uber Bans St. Louis Driver Who Pulled Knife on Customer, Which Is Probably Good

click to enlarge
Rideshare behemoth Uber has severed ties with an exceptionally rude driver who allegedly pulled a knife on a man who rode in his car Sunday morning.
In a pretty dumb move that would have, at the very least, almost certainly been harmful to his star rating, the 41-year-old driver, whom police have not yet publicly identified, reportedly produced the knife and demanded money after he met up with the 28-year-old customer, who had accidentally left his phone in the driver's vehicle following a ride.
The Post-Dispatch
reports that the two arranged to meet in the 4900 block of Potomac Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. When the customer arrived, however, the driver allegedly held a pocketknife over his head and, through a translator app, demanded money.
When the robbery was complete, police say the driver got back into his black 2004 Honda Odyssey and drove away.
Police — who pretty much got to take their pick from one of a plethora of means of identifying the rather dim-witted suspect, being that he was on the clock and driving his own vehicle and all — say they have attempted to make contact with the driver, but so far have been unsuccessful.
Uber, meanwhile, has already cut the driver loose, which is probably for the best, all things considered.
"The behavior reported is unacceptable and has no place anywhere," the company says in a statement to KSDK
. "We have spoken to the rider to check on their well being and have removed the driver's access to the platform."
Let's hope the guy learns his lesson before he starts driving for Lyft or something. It would be pretty embarrassing to make the same stupid mistake twice.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.