Missourians Rank in Top Ten for Longest Porn-Viewing Session Times

Stamina. Endurance. Virility. Persistence.
These words define the sexual experience of the average Missourian, as surely as the words "stout" and "portly" accurately describe our typical corn-fed, pass-the-t-ravs body type. Marathon lovemaking sessions are just par for the course here — a simple matter of fact, even if it's one that's not been backed by any real scientific data.
That is, until now.
Pornhub has just released its Year in Review statistics
, measuring the viewing habits of those who use its website across a staggering number of metrics, including the average age of visitors (35.5 years old); the most-searched terms in America ("milf" appears at the top, with "step mom" and "fortnite" making appearances as well); and even a look at how major broadcast television events affected traffic (porn viewership was down 5 percent during Big Bang Theory
's season 11 premiere, for example).
Amidst all of this unsettlingly specific data, though, is a little point of pride for the good people of Missouri: proof positive of our prodigious pornographic patience.
Indeed, the Show-Me-State lives up to its nickname by landing on a list of the ten states that spend the longest amount of time on the site per viewing session. Coming in at number seven, indefatigable Missourians average 11 minutes and 2 seconds per visit, beating the national average by a whopping 27 seconds and absolutely humiliating our neighboring Kansas — the state with the shortest viewing times in the country — by a full 1 minute and 41 seconds. (Get your shit together, Kansas. Embarrassing.)
Missouri just barely beat out the apparently similarly endurance-gifted state of Georgia by just 1 second, and landed just 4 seconds behind a two-way tie between Louisiana and Tennessee. Mississippi came in first, with a staggering 11 minutes and 23 seconds per visit. (That's the spirit, Mississippi!)
Interestingly, five out of the ten longest-viewing states border the Mississippi River, and none of the shortest-viewing states do. Maybe it's something in the water?
In any case, the stats prove what we Missourians have long known: We may be fat
and our men may have small penises
, but we're also suave casanovas sure to give our sexual partners nearly 30 entire more seconds of ecstasy than your average American.
In your fucking face, Kansas.
