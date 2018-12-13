Thieves Grab 9 Guitars (Including Camo Blake Shelton) From JeffCo Shop

click to enlarge
Blake Shelton model guitars, like this one shown in a Fox2 video, were stolen.
Smash-and-grab crooks burglarized a music shop, stealing nine guitars, including a trio of Blake Shelton Patriot-model guitars.
Jefferson County Music owner Darrell Stiles told Fox2
the thieves (he imagines a two-man job) bashed in a window and raided the shop he has co-owned for three decades.
"They had to had to have cased the place before, because they came in and took all the expensive guitars," Stiles told the station.
Among the missing guitars were the three Blake Sheltons, two in black and one in camouflage. The thieves also got two amplifiers. All together, about $5,000 in merchandise was stolen, obliterating the thin margin for a small shop competing against online retailers.
Stiles says he hopes to borrow money to restock his inventory in time for the final days of Christmas shopping.
In the meantime, keep an eye out for anybody playing "Some Beach" on a suspiciously large cache of Blake Sheltons.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
