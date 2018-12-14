Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 14, 2018

Christmas Is Cancelled After Missouri Cops Make 301-Pound Pot Bust on I-70

Posted By on Fri, Dec 14, 2018 at 12:14 PM

VIA THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL
  • VIA THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL

Fans of yuletide festivities and holiday merriment might as well pack it up and find something else to do in late December this year, because after a massive pot bust on I-70 yesterday, Christmas is officially canceled.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared a photo on social media Friday morning of a white SUV positively overflowing with Christmas cheer — some 301 pounds of it, wrapped up in bags and vacuum-sealed with care.

According to police, the bust happened in Cooper County, which is in central Missouri near Columbia, about 2 hours and 20 minutes west of St. Louis. Police say they pulled the vehicle over after watching it follow another vehicle too closely.




The SUV was traveling east at the time, which can only mean one thing for those of us in St. Louis: Those small-hearted Highway Patrol grinches stole our weed.

As tends to be the case in these matters, it didn't take long for the internet at large to start mercilessly roasting the police for bragging about the bust.

screenshot_2018-12-14_at_11.27.52_am_-_edited_1_.png
screenshot_2018-12-14_at_11.27.52_am_-_edited.png
screenshot_2018-12-14_at_11.27.42_am_-_edited.png
screenshot_2018-12-14_at_11.28.17_am_-_edited.png
screenshot_2018-12-14_at_11.27.52_am_-_edited_2_.png
screenshot_2018-12-14_at_11.28.33_am_-_edited.png

While the citizens of Missouri recently voted overwhelmingly in favor of a law legalizing medicinal marijuana in the state, it would seem that the person driving this vehicle absolutely filled to the brim with loose bags of weed maybe didn't have their paperwork in order. Frankly it's a testament to their stellar customer service and dedication to making on-time deliveries even in the busy holiday months. Santa himself would be proud.

Of the driver, that is, not the police officers. You just know those guys are getting coal this year.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Grant's Farm Elephant Max Dies, Third to Die in 2 Weeks Read More

  2. Watch This Drone Pilot Navigate Inside St. Louis' City Museum Read More

  3. Missourians Rank in Top Ten for Longest Porn-Viewing Session Times Read More

  4. Alleged Catholic Supply Shooter Thomas Bruce Suspected in Jefferson County Attack Read More

  5. Thieves Grab 9 Guitars (Including Camo Blake Shelton) From JeffCo Shop Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation