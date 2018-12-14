Grant's Farm Elephant Max Dies, Third to Die in 2 Weeks

click to enlarge
-
COURTESY ANHEUSER-BUSCH
-
Max is the third elephant at Grant's Farm to die in two weeks.
Another Grant's Farm elephant has died, the third in two weeks, Anheuser-Busch announced today.
Max, a fourteen-year-old African elephant, had come to the estate in 2013 from a sanctuary in Arkansas.
"Grant’s Farm is devastated by the loss of our beloved African elephant Max, who passed away on Wednesday evening," Anheuser-Busch said in a written statement.
His death follows those of Toby, a 38-year-old male, and Mickey,
a 34-year-old female. No cause of death has been released for any of the three, although Grant's Farm noted Mickey had long suffered from a brain tumor.
Max was seemingly healthy, according to the statement.
"As with our other elephants, Max had been closely monitored by our veterinary staff," Anheuser-Busch says. "While his regular tests in recent months did not show any signs of concern, we know that as a herd animal, he was greatly impacted by the recent deaths of Toby and Mickey."
A fourth elephant, Bud, died suddenly in March of pneumonia.
Th elephants were part of a large exhibit, featuring nearly a thousand animals at the Affton-area estate. Once home to Ulysses Grant, the farm has been owned for generations by the Busch family, who opened up the sprawling estate to the public.
A routine U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection of the farm in January (the most recent records on file) shows only a "non-critical" violation — expired medications in the zoo barn.
click to enlarge
-
COURTESY ANHEUSER-BUSCH
-
Mickey, left, and Toby,right, died this week.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.