Friday, December 14, 2018

Grant's Farm Elephant Max Dies, Third to Die in 2 Weeks

Posted By on Fri, Dec 14, 2018 at 10:10 AM

click to enlarge Max is the third elephant at Grant's Farm to die in two weeks. - COURTESY ANHEUSER-BUSCH
  • COURTESY ANHEUSER-BUSCH
  • Max is the third elephant at Grant's Farm to die in two weeks.


Another Grant's Farm elephant has died, the third in two weeks, Anheuser-Busch announced today.

Max, a fourteen-year-old African elephant, had come to the estate in 2013 from a sanctuary in Arkansas.



"Grant’s Farm is devastated by the loss of our beloved African elephant Max, who passed away on Wednesday evening," Anheuser-Busch said in a written statement.

His death follows those of Toby, a 38-year-old male, and Mickey, a 34-year-old female. No cause of death has been released for any of the three, although Grant's Farm noted Mickey had long suffered from a brain tumor.

Max was seemingly healthy, according to the statement.

"As with our other elephants, Max had been closely monitored by our veterinary staff," Anheuser-Busch says. "While his regular tests in recent months did not show any signs of concern, we know that as a herd animal, he was greatly impacted by the recent deaths of Toby and Mickey."

A fourth elephant, Bud, died suddenly in March of pneumonia.

Th elephants were part of a large exhibit, featuring nearly a thousand animals at the Affton-area estate. Once home to Ulysses Grant, the farm has been owned for generations by the Busch family, who opened up the sprawling estate to the public.

A routine U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection of the farm in January (the most recent records on file) shows only a "non-critical" violation — expired medications in the zoo barn.

click to enlarge Mickey, left, and Toby,right, died this week. - COURTESY ANHEUSER-BUSCH
  • COURTESY ANHEUSER-BUSCH
  • Mickey, left, and Toby,right, died this week.

