Watch This Drone Pilot Navigate Inside St. Louis' City Museum

Of all the places one could fly a drone, the twisting, cluttered insanity of the City Museum's interior seems like great plan for that little flying machine to get murdered on a pipe jutting from the floor, or knocked-around by the metal bars topping a multi-level slide, or stuck in the wire-enclosed walkways suspended between airplanes — it's an insane obstacle course, basically.
And yet, the museum apparently gave a local drone pilot free-reign to whip his drone through the caves and passageways of the St. Louis institution. The flying is tight, the soundtrack is chirpy, and, as always, the City Museum looks like a place that has no business existing in real life.
The video was masterminded by ace pilot Armando Gallegos, whose YouTube channel features additional fine examples of drone-pilotry and St. Louis locales, and the City Museum definitely put his skills to the test.
Thankfully, the museum was empty of patrons during the drone run — which is a good thing, since hundreds of scrambling children probably would have turned this aerial tour into a remote-controlled bloodbath.
Instead, the result is a by-the-seat-of-your-pants tour of pretty much the coolest place in St. Louis. Maverick would approve.
VIA GIPHY
