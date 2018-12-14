Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 14, 2018

Watch This Drone Pilot Navigate Inside St. Louis' City Museum

Posted By on Fri, Dec 14, 2018 at 9:09 AM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE
  • SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE
Of all the places one could fly a drone, the twisting, cluttered insanity of the City Museum's interior seems like great plan for that little flying machine to get murdered on a pipe jutting from the floor, or knocked-around by the metal bars topping a multi-level slide, or stuck in the wire-enclosed walkways suspended between airplanes — it's an insane obstacle course, basically.

And yet, the museum apparently gave a local drone pilot free-reign to whip his drone through the caves and passageways of the St. Louis institution. The flying is tight, the soundtrack is chirpy, and, as always, the City Museum looks like a place that has no business existing in real life.


The video was masterminded by ace pilot Armando Gallegos, whose YouTube channel features additional fine examples of drone-pilotry and St. Louis locales, and the City Museum definitely put his skills to the test.



Thankfully, the museum was empty of patrons during the drone run — which is a good thing, since hundreds of scrambling children probably would have turned this aerial tour into a remote-controlled bloodbath. 

Instead, the result is a by-the-seat-of-your-pants tour of pretty much the coolest place in St. Louis. Maverick would approve.

VIA GIPHY
  • VIA GIPHY

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Missourians Rank in Top Ten for Longest Porn-Viewing Session Times Read More

  2. For West County Restaurants, the Jobs Are Plentiful, But the Workers Are Few Read More

  3. Thieves Grab 9 Guitars (Including Camo Blake Shelton) From JeffCo Shop Read More

  4. Inside "The Zombie Class" That Taught Maryville Students to Survive the Walking Dead Read More

  5. Have You Seen That 'LOVE' Billboard on I-44? Here's The Story Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation