Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 17, 2018

Dojo Pizza's Loren Copp Scheduled for Verdict in Child Porn Case

Posted By on Mon, Dec 17, 2018 at 3:44 PM

click to enlarge Former Dojo Pizza owner Loren Copp is accused of sexually abusing girls in his care. - STEVE TRUESDELL
  • STEVE TRUESDELL
  • Former Dojo Pizza owner Loren Copp is accused of sexually abusing girls in his care.

Former Dojo Pizza owner Loren Copp is scheduled to learn his fate the day after Christmas.

The 49-year-old is facing nine felony charges, including producing, attempting to produce and possessing child porn. The alleged victims included underage girls who stayed with him while their parents struggled with poverty and addiction.

He was the subject of an RFT cover story in December 2015.



An ex-pastor, Copp ran a karate studio, community center, rooming house and pizza restaurant out of a converted church in the Bevo Mill neighborhood. He represented himself in April during a bench trial in federal court, personally cross-examining girls who claim he took illicit photos and sexually abused them.

The case has been in the hands of U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig ever since. On Monday, she signed an order scheduling the long-awaited verdict for 10:30 a.m. on December 26.

Copp was arrested in April 2016 following a series of raids on his building. Federal prosecutors say his abuse spanned years, taking bizarre and complicated forms. He is accused, among other things, of posing online as a teenage girl called "Chrissy" to befriend girls living with him and persuade them to send nude photos. He is also accused of photographing sex acts with a girl who lived with him so long he describes her as his daughter.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Entire Tiny House Stolen in St. Louis Because St. Louis Has No Shame Read More

  2. Missouri Deer Poacher Sentenced to Monthly Bambi Screenings Read More

  3. Maliyah Palmer, 6, Killed After Siblings Find Gun in Florissant Home Read More

  4. Inside "The Zombie Class" That Taught Maryville Students to Survive the Walking Dead Read More

  5. Brothers Arrested With Guns, Masks and More Than 1,000 Rounds of Ammo Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation