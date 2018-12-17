Entire Tiny House Stolen in St. Louis Because St. Louis Has No Shame

In a city where many of us leave our car doors unlocked in the hopes that thieves will try the door first before smashing in a window, it’s no surprise that pretty much anything that isn’t chained to the ground might be lifted by crafty criminals. But what we didn’t
expect was for somebody to steal a whole damn house.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports
that Meghan Panu’s unfinished tiny house was hitched to a trailer and “parked near the corner of Michigan and Gravois avenues outside Refab, a popular spot for home remodeling supplies” when it was stolen early Saturday morning.
Tiny houses have been growing in popularity as more Americans embrace minimalism and a more sustainable lifestyle. Tiny houses generally measure less than 400 square feet but they rarely have a tiny price tag to match. Forbes reports
that tiny houses “typically cost between $200 to $400 per square foot” so even if Panu was working on one herself, to have it stolen is no small loss.
But the tiny house resale values are incredible, so maybe the larceners are planning to try to make a large profit. Or maybe St. Louis criminals will just steal anything on wheels. In any case, if you see a small house hiding in a garage or one that looks like its driving itself down the road, do a double-take and make sure it’s not Panu’s. She’d like her house back.
You can contact her on Facebook at St. Louis Tiny Living
or on Instagram at STLTinyLiving
.
