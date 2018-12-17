Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 17, 2018

Entire Tiny House Stolen in St. Louis Because St. Louis Has No Shame

Posted By on Mon, Dec 17, 2018 at 3:21 PM


In a city where many of us leave our car doors unlocked in the hopes that thieves will try the door first before smashing in a window, it’s no surprise that pretty much anything that isn’t chained to the ground might be lifted by crafty criminals. But what we didn’t expect was for somebody to steal a whole damn house.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Meghan Panu’s unfinished tiny house was hitched to a trailer and “parked near the corner of Michigan and Gravois avenues outside Refab, a popular spot for home remodeling supplies” when it was stolen early Saturday morning.

Tiny houses have been growing in popularity as more Americans embrace minimalism and a more sustainable lifestyle. Tiny houses generally measure less than 400 square feet but they rarely have a tiny price tag to match. Forbes reports that tiny houses “typically cost between $200 to $400 per square foot” so even if Panu was working on one herself, to have it stolen is no small loss.



But the tiny house resale values are incredible, so maybe the larceners are planning to try to make a large profit. Or maybe St. Louis criminals will just steal anything on wheels. In any case, if you see a small house hiding in a garage or one that looks like its driving itself down the road, do a double-take and make sure it’s not Panu’s. She’d like her house back.

You can contact her on Facebook at St. Louis Tiny Living or on Instagram at STLTinyLiving.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Missouri Deer Poacher Sentenced to Monthly Bambi Screenings Read More

  2. Maliyah Palmer, 6, Killed After Siblings Find Gun in Florissant Home Read More

  3. Inside "The Zombie Class" That Taught Maryville Students to Survive the Walking Dead Read More

  4. Brothers Arrested With Guns, Masks and More Than 1,000 Rounds of Ammo Read More

  5. Christmas Is Cancelled After Missouri Cops Make 301-Pound Pot Bust on I-70 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation