Maliyah Palmer, 6, Killed After Siblings Find Gun in Florissant Home

Maliyah Palmer was shot by a sibling who found a gun and fired it in their home, police say.

A six-year-old girl Florissant girl was killed on Friday when two of her older siblings found a gun in their house and one of them fired it, accidentally hitting her, authorities say.Maliyah Palmer was shot in the head, according to police. Florissant officers responded about 10:55 p.m. for a report of a shooting off of Holly Lane, a one-block street in the neighborhoods south of McCluer North High School."During the investigation, it was discovered that two of the siblings located a handgun in the home," police said in a news release over the weekend. "One of those siblings accidentally discharged a round, shooting the victim."In the initial news release, police described Maliyah's shooting as a "tragic accident" and said no charges would be filed at the time. This morning, when police released Palmer's name, they said the case was still under investigation."Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time; however the Florissant Police Department remains committed and have not ruled out any charges being filed," police said.Once the investigation is done, police plan to present their findings to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney and St. Louis Family Court.