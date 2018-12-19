Email
Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Helpful Postal Workers Toss Junk Mail in Ferguson Dumpster Without Delivering It, Woman Says

Posted By on Wed, Dec 19, 2018 at 11:47 AM

click to enlarge FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
  • FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
The United States Postal Service truly is a modern marvel.

Every day, the dedicated men and women under its employ work tirelessly to make sure our mail is delivered safely and on time. Indeed, neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds, even if said rounds mostly just entail Charter Spectrum mailers aiming to sell us on services we already pay for (get your fucking shit together, Charter).

Now, some St. Louis-area postal workers are apparently going one step beyond that noble postman's creed, dumping our junk mail for us en masse in a Ferguson dumpster and thereby eliminating the need for us to do so ourselves immediately upon its delivery. Truly outstanding customer service, in our book.



Ferguson resident Brandy Henderson, whose view on the matter is less fawning than RFT's, says she's seen postal employees dumping things in her Norlakes Drive apartment complex many times.

“Maybe they need to throw that away at the Post Office and not on private property,” she tells KMOV. “There’s been numerous times that I’ve noticed the mail trucks here on Sundays.”

Henderson says she's witnessed this behavior from postal employees for years. So on Tuesday, she peered into the dumpster to see what workers had thrown in there. Within, she found a giant pile of coupons and junk mail.

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT FROM KMOV'S REPORT

“I noticed the whole bottom half of the trash bin was coated with the circulars we get in the mail,” she says. "We've haven't gotten coupons in years."

Rather than taking the situation for the boon that it so clearly is — like, if you want coupons, here they are in spades, ma'am — Henderson is hoping the USPS will address the issue.

“Obviously I don’t want someone to lose their job, especially around the holidays," she tells KMOV, "but maybe to start watching them a little bit more and making sure that procedures are put in place.”

For our part, we at the RFT would like to salute these fine men and women for taking one of life's burdens off of our plate by throwing garbage away in a trash receptacle where it belongs rather than delivering it to our houses. Stellar work, truly.

Oh, and while we're at it: those Charter mailers? You know what to do.

