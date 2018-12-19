One-Star Reviewer of City Museum Claims 'Luciferian Themes' Scared Her Kids

View this post on Instagram

I really wouldn’t want you to have to hear about this from anyone but us. 1 star review: 12/17/2018 I have to warn people who go here there is a deep demonic theme present in this museum. The "dungeon /cave " area is not only filled with Luciferian themes but my kids were spiritually scared- I had to pray with my son and leave immediately. There are lots of serpents and demon like figures throughout but I went in anyway. Naked woman's figures, I even saw what looked to be a Bael like image on one of the walls. I talked with my children about it but I fear people are being way too accepting of this museum due to its "fun" factor. What's more is that I actually ran into the owner of the museum - everything in me wanted to ask him if he purposely had satanic themes but unfortunately I coward down. But I challenge all Christians that live in the area to call or go and demand it be known the evil theme of the museum. Do your research if you don't believe me. #1star #hailthedarklordacab #ohnowevebeenfoundout 🤘😈🤘