Wednesday, December 19, 2018

One-Star Reviewer of City Museum Claims 'Luciferian Themes' Scared Her Kids

Posted By on Wed, Dec 19, 2018 at 1:12 PM

click to enlarge This is how the City Museum gets your soul. - IMAGE VIA FLICKR/REANA
  • IMAGE VIA FLICKR/reana
  • This is how the City Museum gets your soul.
Look, the City Museum isn't a regular museum. It's not an art gallery. In fact, it's not like anything else at all, but more of an architectural playground geared for kids and adults who want to climb shit and explore the nearest real-life approximation of M.C. Escher's dream mansion.

It's not for everyone and that's OK! Most people love it. But one irate customer was so disturbed by a recent visit that she took to Yelp to pen a one-star review that, well, really covers some ground.

Basically: There be demons.



"I have to warn people who go here there is a deep demonic theme present in this museum," the review begins. It continues,  "The 'dungeon/cave' area is not only filled with Luciferian themes but my kids were spiritually scared- I had to pray with my son and leave immediately. There are lots of serpents and demon like figures throughout but I went in anyway. Naked woman's [sic] figures, I even saw what looked to be a Bael like image on one of the walls." 

Indeed, this 2018 version of the God Warrior had come upon the "Enchanted Cavern." It's one of the many fantastical spaces designed by the City Museum's late creator Bob Cassilly, who is quoted on the museum website explaining the process that resulted in the mythic sculptures of faces and dragons that populate the area: "If I was walking through the caves and I imagined a creature in the wall, we’d put one there."

Unfortunately, the only thing the one-star-review-giver saw was sin. She concluded her review just short of calling for a museum-sized exorcism, writing, "I challenge all Christians that live in the area to call or go and demand it be known the evil theme of the museum."

The intensity of the review caught the eye of the museum staffers itself, and the official Cassilly Crew Instagram page shared the review and photo evidence of the area's demonstrably demonic leanings.

View this post on Instagram

I really wouldn’t want you to have to hear about this from anyone but us. 1 star review: 12/17/2018 I have to warn people who go here there is a deep demonic theme present in this museum. The "dungeon /cave " area is not only filled with Luciferian themes but my kids were spiritually scared- I had to pray with my son and leave immediately. There are lots of serpents and demon like figures throughout but I went in anyway. Naked woman's figures, I even saw what looked to be a Bael like image on one of the walls. I talked with my children about it but I fear people are being way too accepting of this museum due to its "fun" factor. What's more is that I actually ran into the owner of the museum - everything in me wanted to ask him if he purposely had satanic themes but unfortunately I coward down. But I challenge all Christians that live in the area to call or go and demand it be known the evil theme of the museum. Do your research if you don't believe me. #1star #hailthedarklordacab #ohnowevebeenfoundout 🤘😈🤘

A post shared by cassillycrew (@cassillycrew) on


In conclusion:

GIF VIA EMGN.COM
  • GIF VIA emgn.com


Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
