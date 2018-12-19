Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Tiny House Stolen in St. Louis Recovered in JeffCo
By Jaime Lees
on Wed, Dec 19, 2018 at 11:15 AM
The tiny house that was stolen from near the corner of Michigan and Gravois avenues last weekend has been found.
The theft of this property was a complete embarrassment to the City of St. Louis, and it had us thinking that our prodigious thieves would steal literally anything that wasn’t chained down, even if it was a freakin’ house
.
But now the free ride has ended for the little house on wheels because it has been found in House Springs. (But of course!)
Sheriff Dave Marshak from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo
of the kidnapped house today and said that detectives had located it and were working on getting in contact with its owner.
A very happy (and very tiny) reunion is sure to follow. Yay for the good guys.
