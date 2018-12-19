Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Tiny House Stolen in St. Louis Recovered in JeffCo

Posted By on Wed, Dec 19, 2018 at 11:15 AM


The tiny house that was stolen from near the corner of Michigan and Gravois avenues last weekend has been found.

The theft of this property was a complete embarrassment to the City of St. Louis, and it had us thinking that our prodigious thieves would steal literally anything that wasn’t chained down, even if it was a freakin’ house.

But now the free ride has ended for the little house on wheels because it has been found in House Springs. (But of course!)



Sheriff Dave Marshak from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of the kidnapped house today and said that detectives had located it and were working on getting in contact with its owner.

A very happy (and very tiny) reunion is sure to follow. Yay for the good guys.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. "Do You Want to Know the Truth?" Read More

  2. Entire Tiny House Stolen in St. Louis Because St. Louis Has No Shame Read More

  3. Overtaxed Amazon Driver Drove Onto Lawn, Hurled Packages Into Yard, Illinois Woman Says Read More

  4. Fake Newspaper Site Targets Jamilah Nasheed, with Links to Rival Lewis Reed Read More

  5. Inside "The Zombie Class" That Taught Maryville Students to Survive the Walking Dead Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation