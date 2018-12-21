JeffCo Man Made Child Porn to Retaliate Against Victim's Mom

click to enlarge FACEBOOK

Dennis Suellentrop was sentenced to 120 years in federal prison.

A Jefferson County man who claimed he made sexually explicit images of a baby girl to torment his girlfriend was sentenced on Thursday to 120 years in federal prison.Dennis Suellentrop, 38, of Arnold had pleaded guilty in September to seven counts of producing and one count of possessing child pornography.He was arrested on New Year's Day in 2017 after one of his roommates borrowed his cell phone to make a call and discovered twisted images of the girlfriend's baby daughter and Suellentrop. The roommate called 911.Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded and took Suellentrop into custody after viewing the images. He admitted he had taken the pictures, according to court documents, telling deputies, "I am guilty of that."He explained in a written statement, that he was seeking revenge."I made explicit photos in retaliation for my girlfriend cheating on me and turning against me," Suellentrop wrote.He claimed the photos were merely suggestive and he had never actually abused the girl. However, FBI agents later reviewed the contents of his phone and documented seven dates between August 19, 2016 and December 29, 2016 when Suellentrop recorded himself sexually abusing the girl, including an instance when federal prosecutors describe him holding her down as she tries to squirm away.He later tried to say the cell phone pictures and videos were seized during an illegal search and shouldn't be used against him. A judge disagreed.