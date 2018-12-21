Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 21, 2018

JeffCo Man Made Child Porn to Retaliate Against Victim's Mom

Posted By on Fri, Dec 21, 2018 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge Dennis Suellentrop was sentenced to 120 years in federal prison. - FACEBOOK
  • FACEBOOK
  • Dennis Suellentrop was sentenced to 120 years in federal prison.
A Jefferson County man who claimed he made sexually explicit images of a baby girl to torment his girlfriend was sentenced on Thursday to 120 years in federal prison.

Dennis Suellentrop, 38, of Arnold had pleaded guilty in September to seven counts of producing and one count of possessing child pornography.

He was arrested on New Year's Day in 2017 after one of his roommates borrowed his cell phone to make a call and discovered twisted images of the girlfriend's baby daughter and Suellentrop. The roommate called 911.



Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded and took Suellentrop into custody after viewing the images. He admitted he had taken the pictures, according to court documents, telling deputies, "I am guilty of that."

He explained in a written statement, that he was seeking revenge.

"I made explicit photos in retaliation for my girlfriend cheating on me and turning against me," Suellentrop wrote.

He claimed the photos were merely suggestive and he had never actually abused the girl. However, FBI agents later reviewed the contents of his phone and documented seven dates between August 19, 2016 and December 29, 2016 when Suellentrop recorded himself sexually abusing the girl, including an instance when federal prosecutors describe him holding her down as she tries to squirm away.

He later tried to say the cell phone pictures and videos were seized during an illegal search and shouldn't be used against him. A judge disagreed.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. "Do You Want to Know the Truth?" Read More

  2. One-Star Reviewer of City Museum Claims 'Luciferian Themes' Scared Her Kids Read More

  3. Retired Cop Who Shot Neighbor's Dog Found Guilty of Animal Abuse Read More

  4. Rural Missouri Sheriff Robert Becker Sentenced to Probation For Sex Abuse Read More

  5. Devion Chester, Suspect in 2016 St. Louis Double Homicide, in Custody in Kentucky Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation