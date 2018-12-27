Email
Thursday, December 27, 2018

Here's How to Ditch Your Christmas Tree in St. Louis Without Being a Jerk

Posted By on Thu, Dec 27, 2018 at 1:32 PM

If you’re lazy like us, you’ll enjoy your beautifully lit living room Christmas tree all the way through Valentine’s Day. But if you’re one of those “new year, new me” people, you might already be anxious to get the dated thing out the door.

If your end-of-year plans include minimalizing and feng shui-ing and KonMari-ing your way to greatness, that’s cool, but don’t be one of those asshats who drags their tree to the alley and dumps it there, expecting it to magically disappear. (Hint: It doesn't. It winds up in a landfill.) If you have a real tree you’re looking to ditch and you live in the City of St. Louis, there is an easy way to properly send it off to Tree Heaven.

From now through January 13, you can drop your old tree at specific areas in Forest Park, O’Fallon Park and Carondelet Park. The thing has to be totally naked, though, without any lights, tinsel or ornaments still attached. And they only take real trees, no wreaths or any of those plastic trees.



The coolest part happens after the collection, though, when the trees are recycled into mulch that is made available to city residents. Ah, the circle of life.

Find out how to find the drop zones or any other details here at the city government Christmas tree recycling page.

