St. Louis Company Offers Your Drunk Ass Free Rides Home on New Year's Eve

There’s no better way to forget all about this terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year than to get shithammered on New Year's Eve, right? Well now you can do it in the best way: with a free ride home courtesy of your booze-shilling friends at Major Brands
The St. Louis-based alcohol distributor has made a habit of offering free rides home on major drinking holidays and for that we are thankful. Remember, drinking and driving is massively stupid but drinking and riding is totally chill.
Major Brands wants you (and all of the rest of us) to arrive home alive, so they’ve again partnered with with Jim Beam and with Lyft as its rideshare provider to offer 2,000 free rides home for the inebriated on New Years Eve.
As part of their social responsibility program, Major Brands has “provided more than 80,000 Missourians a safe ride home” with this program in the past. That is a lot of potential disaster that has been avoided, just through the simple act of providing some drunks with a free ride.
Here are the details on how to get a free ride straight from Major Brands:
“To get your free ride home, beginning on Saturday, December 29, Major Brands will post a ride code on its Facebook and Instagram channels. The code will be redeemable for up to a $25 ride credit that can be used between 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2018) and 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day (January 1, 2019). The code will only be redeemable through the Lyft app. A link to download the app can be found at Lyft.com. Quantities are limited to the first 2,000 riders.”
We’ll be updating this post with the code once they announce it, too, so save this link as reference for your future drunk ass.
