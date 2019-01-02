Elderly Suspect in Custody After Spanish Lake Nursing Home Resident Killed

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE

Willie Clemons, 73, was charged with second-degree murder.

click to enlarge GOOGLE EARTH

One resident is dead, another in custody at this Spanish Lake nursing home.

A man in his 70s is in custody for the death of a fellow resident at a north St. Louis County nursing home.County police were originally called at 7:09 a.m. today to The Estates of Spanish Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility for a report of a sick person, police say. But when officers arrived they found a man in his late 60s "suffering from physical injuries," police spokesman Officer Benjamin Granda said in a news release.The man was pronounced dead at the nursing home, and investigators soon took another resident into custody for what police say is his involvement in the victim's death. Police are investigating the case as a homicide, but no charges have been filed yet. Neither of the men's names have been released.Police ask anyone with information to call them at 636-529-8210.