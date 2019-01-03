Missouri Airbnb Hosts Earned $48 Million in 2018 Because We Are True Players

click to enlarge
Missouri might be a total disaster politically
, but in many other ways we totally have our shit together. Take, for example, the latest statistics from Airbnb
. They would seem to indicate that everybody loves us
wants to spend the night with us.
Airbnb says that in addition to the $48 million that Missouri hosts earned last year, we also welcomed approximately 483,000 guests to our state. Some might say that is a lot of people to invite into our bedrooms, but we loved it.
The City of St. Louis was at the top of Airbnb’s list of the top-earning counties in Missouri, with 144,000 guest arrivals that pulled in a whopping $14.4 million. Jackson county came in at number two, with 131,000 arrivals and $12.5 million earned. And St. Louis County barely cracked the top five with 18,000 guests earning only $1.9 million in 2018.
So if you want to open up an Airbnb investment property, it seems like you’d be wise to do it in the city. But hey, it’s 2019. Let strangers into your bed for money
anywhere you darn well please. We won’t judge.
