Thursday, January 3, 2019

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner Fined for Campaign Violations

Posted By on Thu, Jan 3, 2019 at 9:42 AM

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner violated campaign finance laws, according to the Missouri Ethics Commission. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner violated campaign finance laws, according to the Missouri Ethics Commission.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner repeatedly violated campaign finance laws, dating back to her time as a state representative, according to the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Gardner used campaign money to pay rent on an apartment, misreported donations and expenses and never reported others, according to the allegations. She signed a joint agreement on December 28 with the commission, admitting there was "probable cause" to support the accusations.

The housing costs totaled $2,855 between April 2015 and July 2016. Gardner paid them with campaign money and was then personally reimbursed by the House for the same expenses, the agreement says.



As part of the deal, she and her campaign treasurer were assessed a $63,009 fine, but the commission agreed they would only have to pay $6,314 if they send the check within 45 days and commit no other violations for the next two years. Gardner is up for re-election in 2020. Any further violations would force her pay the remainder of the fine, according to the agreement.

In a statement, Gardner told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which first reported the agreement, she had already paid the fine and said the audit was sparked by a Republican party operative. We have reached out to Gardner's spokeswoman for comment.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.


