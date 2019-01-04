Swastika and 'Trump 2020' Graffiti Appear at St. Louis County Park

click to enlarge
It is allegedly 2019, but the appearance of graffitied hate symbols juxtaposed with a Trump slogan feels like some shit 2018 would pull. Anyway, here we are in the future still dealing with swastikas.
The above image was given to Riverfront Times
by Cole Politte, who spotted the Nazi mascot on a concrete barrier while out on a hike with his family in Buder Park in Fenton.
To the right of the swastika, in what appears to be the same red paint, the unknown Adolf-loving artist wrote (in all caps, of course) TRUMP 2020
. The brain genius, truly a shining example of the master race, couldn't even get the swastika right, adding one too many segments to the top arm.
Politte photographed two other swastikas nearby, though these appear to be applied in different paint by vandals who possessed a basic understanding of what a swastika looks like.
Obviously, this doesn't mean there's a Panzer tank division hiding out in Buder Park preparing to blitzkrieg into St. Louis County — could you imagine the traffic on I-44? — but it's shocking nonetheless to discover in a public park.
Why would someone do this? In reality, some groups of avowed neo-Nazis and white supremacists openly embrace Trump, particularly after he claimed there were "very fine people"
on both sides of a white supremacist rally and counter-protest in Charlottesville. But it's also true that incidents of racist graffiti are distressingly common
across the country, with reasons ranging from high school hate crimes
, attempted murder
and bizarre hoaxes
.
C'mon 2019. We know you can be better than this.
Heck, Blade Runner
's version of 2019
is a cyber punk techpocolypse where it rains all the time and everybody's sad because they're probably a clone, but at least they don't have to deal with goddamn swastikas. Get it together.
