Women's March Returns to St. Louis Next Weekend

The Women’s March on St. Louis is returning to downtown on January 19, and this year the organizers say they are aiming to spur marchers to action.
On the march's Facebook page, the organizers wrote, "In 2018 we marched. In 2019 we act." The post detailed plans to "provide resources for local women to take action to enact change, right here at home."
In addition to the show of strength that is tens of thousands of women marching on downtown streets, this year they’ll also be encouraging attendees to get involved with their STL Action Fair. What does it mean? Well, they hope to hook up marchers with non-profit groups in order to produce serious change in St. Louis.
In a statement on Facebook, the organizers wrote
,
New this year: The STL Action Fair. Change begins from the ground up. As a result, this year our focus will shift. It is not simply enough to march. We need to act, now. This year we will conclude with community leaders sharing their stories of how they turned inspiration into action. After the speeches, we invite you to choose a non-profit partner from our pool of resources and commit to act to help them reach their goals. The organizations represented will provide opportunities for fundraising, volunteering and advocacy to affect change, right here at home. We challenge each attendee to commit to action in the new year!
The march starts at 10 a.m. again this year, so make your posters, pack up your righteous anger, grab a coffee and join your sisters. (And your brothers, men are also encouraged to attend.)
