St. Louis Police Say They’re Powerless to Stop ATV Packs Terrorizing Residents

Packs of ATV riders have been raising hell in south city.
You know it’s almost summer in St. Louis when the streets start getting wild. Now that the weather has finally warmed up, city residents have been faced with a new pest: Packs of ATVs swarming the streets.
These all-terrain vehicles have been spotted throughout south city. A video obtained by Fox2
shows some riders blowing through intersections and recklessly zipping around traffic. One Cherokee resident reported on the Tower Grove East Facebook page that an ATV rider had pulled a gun on her at Arsenal and Jefferson.
So what do the police plan to do about the invasion of the tiny-but-mighty four-wheeled vehicles? Not much, it seems.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department told Fox 2
, "There are no city ordinances on the books for ATVs" and that "the problem seen by our Traffic Safety Division is that the ATV drivers will take off from the police and by policy, we cannot chase them for traffic violations."
One could imagine that attempting to chase a tiny ATV through city streets and alleys would be a fruitless venture that would just cause even more danger to the public. Still, if a situation like this happened in Kirkwood or St. Charles, local law enforcement would probably figure out a way to deal with it .... perhaps by advocating for a law that would give the tools they need.
But in St. Louis, when it comes to a situation where neighbors are begging for action, the people who are meant to protect us are all like ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
And this city being how it is, it's only a matter of time before word gets out. Go ahead, menace the people in that ATV. There's literally nothing the cops can do!
The future of St. Louis lawlessness has its official chariot: STL is going ATV.
