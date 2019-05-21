St. Louis Weather Is Going to Be Terrifying Tonight

When you hear the words “squall line” in the weather forecast, you know you’re in for bad news. These narrow bands of high winds are known for raising hell when they streak across the Midwest, and there's a big one headed straight for St. Louis tonight.
Everyone’s favorite local meteorologist, KMOV’s Steve Templeton, has been keeping us updated on the situation, which frankly looks terrifying. Templeton says that “damaging wind is the primary threat" tonight, "with isolated tornadoes possible on the leading edge of the squall line.”
Templeton predicts
that the worst of it will hit the St. Louis area between 7 and 9 p.m. tonight — so right around the time that the Blues are crushing the Sharks. He also says that he expects the Cardinals game to be rescheduled entirely.
The National Weather Service is watching the storm
closely, too, and tweeting that we should expect “damaging wind in excess of 60 mph likely, few tornadoes possible.”
So don’t worry, just a few
tornadoes. NBD. And most certainly in the forecast? A Sharknado. We’re gonna go full twister on those Sharks tonight. LGB.
Bleed blue, not red. Stay safe tonight, St. Louis.
