Tornadoes Rip Through Jefferson City and Other Missouri Towns, Killing 3

Donnie Braun Auto Repair in Cole County has been flattened. #JCMO #mowx

📷: Don Eskens pic.twitter.com/ye1x6JLRIH — KRCG 13 (@KRCG13) May 23, 2019

.@BommaritoAuto #SkyFOX Helicopter over tornado damage in Jefferson City, Missouri. Pics from the air reveal extent of damage. #breaking pic.twitter.com/Ad7d7xiYuj — FOX2now (@FOX2now) May 23, 2019

Lots of damage here on Case Street in Jefferson City. Broken utility poles, downed trees, caved in roofs. pic.twitter.com/e1cmEYbYiK — Crystal Thomas (@bycrystalthomas) May 23, 2019

Scene of devastated warehouse in Jefferson City after last nights storm. @CoMissourian #mowx pic.twitter.com/BrU7ZdFcNn — Armond Feffer (@armondjourno) May 23, 2019

This is the damaged Missouri Division of Employment Security Office and debris at Jackson and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City. Please allow crews room to do their work. #MoWx #JeffersonCity pic.twitter.com/uJvQOhMERl — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) May 23, 2019

Tornado damage in Jefferson City. Our photojournalist @mightyjofoto taking these picture #MOwx pic.twitter.com/DnAulZugjo — Jenn Sullivan (@JennSullivanTV) May 23, 2019

Just incredible



Homes in the Lafayette Street/Capitol Avenue area are destroyed from last night's storm. #mowx #JCMO pic.twitter.com/6KF2qtqA46 — KRCG 13 (@KRCG13) May 23, 2019

@MSHPTrooperF is in Jefferson City assisting @JeffCityPolice and Cole County Sheriff Dept. after tonight’s tornado. If you are NOT affected, please avoid the area. You will see several power lines down in these pictures. Treat them as though they are live. #MoWx pic.twitter.com/JHyNNfDX8F — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 23, 2019

Law office first floor conference room. Why it is a bad idea to be near windows in a high wind storm or tornado like this one. All windows in this room are blown out and shards of glass sit in piles on the table. #JeffersonCityTornado #mowx pic.twitter.com/DOHpT0O8o2 — Meghan Danahey (@MeghanDanahey) May 23, 2019

@MSHPTrooperF is also in Eldon assisting Eldon Police Department and Miller County Sheriff Department after tonight’s tornado. If you are NOT affected, please stay clear of the area and let first responders do their jobs. #MoWx pic.twitter.com/GxlNmZ3xtl — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 23, 2019

A tornado touched down in Jefferson City just before midnight yesterday — causing "catastrophic" damage to a three-square-mile stretch of town. And that's not all. Three people have been reported dead in Golden City, Missouri , which is just west of Springfield. The towns of Carl Junction and Eldon were also hard hit, according to Missouri Governor Mike Parson.A Jefferson City resident tells us the damage was so widespread that, even though she was a half-mile from the storm's path, she emerged from her basement to find everything covered in a soft yellow fuzz. It turned out to be insulation torn off from other buildings and pulverized before being dropped back to the ground. The tornado reportedly "shot debris 13,000 feet in the air ," per theThe Capitol building had been in the middle of a $40 million renovation project , so it's not clear to what extent its condition in the helicopter photos above reflects storm damage as opposed to work in progress. Our observer tells us the plastic that had been covering the renovations was ripped off, and that other buildings had entire walls shorn off.Governor Mike Parson asked non-essential state employees to stay home from work for now.“Across the state, Missouri’s first responders once again responded quickly and with strong coordination as much of the state dealt with extremely dangerous conditions that left people injured, trapped in homes, and tragically led to the death of three people,” the governor said in a statement. “I want our responders and all the neighbors who acted selflessly to help their neighbors to know how much their heroic efforts are appreciated by all Missourians.”The governor had already declared a state of emergency on Tuesday due to ongoing severe weather in the state, which includes flooding.