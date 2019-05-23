Tornadoes Rip Through Jefferson City and Other Missouri Towns, Killing 3

Donnie Braun Auto Repair in Cole County has been flattened. #JCMO #mowx

📷: Don Eskens pic.twitter.com/ye1x6JLRIH — KRCG 13 (@KRCG13) May 23, 2019

.@BommaritoAuto #SkyFOX Helicopter over tornado damage in Jefferson City, Missouri. Pics from the air reveal extent of damage. #breaking pic.twitter.com/Ad7d7xiYuj — FOX2now (@FOX2now) May 23, 2019

Lots of damage here on Case Street in Jefferson City. Broken utility poles, downed trees, caved in roofs. pic.twitter.com/e1cmEYbYiK — Crystal Thomas (@bycrystalthomas) May 23, 2019

Scene of devastated warehouse in Jefferson City after last nights storm. @CoMissourian #mowx pic.twitter.com/BrU7ZdFcNn — Armond Feffer (@armondjourno) May 23, 2019

This is the damaged Missouri Division of Employment Security Office and debris at Jackson and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City. Please allow crews room to do their work. #MoWx #JeffersonCity pic.twitter.com/uJvQOhMERl — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) May 23, 2019

Tornado damage in Jefferson City. Our photojournalist @mightyjofoto taking these picture #MOwx pic.twitter.com/DnAulZugjo — Jenn Sullivan (@JennSullivanTV) May 23, 2019

Just incredible



Homes in the Lafayette Street/Capitol Avenue area are destroyed from last night's storm. #mowx #JCMO pic.twitter.com/6KF2qtqA46 — KRCG 13 (@KRCG13) May 23, 2019

@MSHPTrooperF is in Jefferson City assisting @JeffCityPolice and Cole County Sheriff Dept. after tonight’s tornado. If you are NOT affected, please avoid the area. You will see several power lines down in these pictures. Treat them as though they are live. #MoWx pic.twitter.com/JHyNNfDX8F — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 23, 2019

Law office first floor conference room. Why it is a bad idea to be near windows in a high wind storm or tornado like this one. All windows in this room are blown out and shards of glass sit in piles on the table. #JeffersonCityTornado #mowx pic.twitter.com/DOHpT0O8o2 — Meghan Danahey (@MeghanDanahey) May 23, 2019

@MSHPTrooperF is also in Eldon assisting Eldon Police Department and Miller County Sheriff Department after tonight’s tornado. If you are NOT affected, please stay clear of the area and let first responders do their jobs. #MoWx pic.twitter.com/GxlNmZ3xtl — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 23, 2019