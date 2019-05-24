Youth Activists Plan St. Louis Rally After Missouri Governor Signs 8-Week Abortion Ban

click to enlarge
-
TOM HELLAUER
-
Governor Mike Parson signed a sweeping abortion ban into law today.
Not surprisingly, Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed into a law a sweeping anti-abortion bill that would outlaw all abortions at eight weeks — with no exception for rape or incest, and with a provision outlawing all abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
Also not surprisingly: Protesters say they will take to the streets.
The Missouri legislature's approval of the ban last week drew outrage from many quarters last week (that one of the backers seemed to suggest women who'd suffered "consensual rapes" didn't deserve a free pass
only heightened the anger). The restrictions would have stopped no less than 84 percent of the abortions performed in Missouri in 2017
, state records show.
Even a top Republican mega-donor coming out against the bill
wasn't enough to stop Parson's zeal to sign it. Even before it passed, he'd announced he couldn't wait to make Missouri the most pro-life state in the nation
.
Additional restrictions will stop women from having abortions if Down syndrome has been detected or because of the child's race or sex.
“By signing this bill today, we are sending a strong signal to the nation that, in Missouri, we stand for life, protect women’s health, and advocate for the unborn,” Parson said in a statement. “All life has value and is worth protecting.”
Cue the backlash. Tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a group of youth activists say they will gather at Aloe Plaza, across from Union Station.
Hosted by the St. Louis Pro-Choice Activists (STL PSA), the rally will feature a series of speakers, including state Rep. Tracy McCreery, state Rep. Trish Gunby and Sarah Felts of Planned Parenthood.
The goal, they say in a press release, "is to raise awareness for the issue and to hold government leadership accountable. The event will focus around the repercussions of HB 126 and other abortion bans, as well as the importance of upholding reproductive rights, bodily autonomy, and more."
Check out the group's Facebook event for more info
.