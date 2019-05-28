Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Jaylon Miller, 18, Charged With Murder in Deadly North County Shooting
By Doyle Murphy
on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 3:38 PM
COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
Jaylon Miller was charged with murder in the shooting of Kevin Smith.
An eighteen-year-old St. Louis man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting his victim multiple times in the back.
Jaylon Miller of Country Club Hills in north county fired on 34-year-old Kevin Smith shortly before 9 p.m. on May 12, police say. Smith was standing outside Mally Supermarket off of West Florissant Avenue when he was gunned down.
Smith was still alive when police arrived, but died shortly after at a hospital. Police circulated stills from surveillance cameras
of a young man in a purple hooded sweatshirt after the shooting.
Detectives identified Miller as the shooter last week and applied for charges. He has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Bond was set at $500,000.
