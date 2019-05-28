Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Jaylon Miller, 18, Charged With Murder in Deadly North County Shooting

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 3:38 PM

click to enlarge Jaylon Miller was charged with murder in the shooting of Kevin Smith. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • Jaylon Miller was charged with murder in the shooting of Kevin Smith.

An eighteen-year-old St. Louis man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting his victim multiple times in the back.


Jaylon Miller of Country Club Hills in north county fired on 34-year-old Kevin Smith shortly before 9 p.m. on May 12, police say. Smith was standing outside Mally Supermarket off of West Florissant Avenue when he was gunned down.

Smith was still alive when police arrived, but died shortly after at a hospital. Police circulated stills from surveillance cameras of a young man in a purple hooded sweatshirt after the shooting.



Detectives identified Miller as the shooter last week and applied for charges. He has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Bond was set at $500,000.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.




  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Judge Orders the Offsets to Be Permanently Closed to the Public Read More

  2. St. Louis County Councilman Seeks to Force County Employees to Move Out of City Read More

  3. Bryan Vonderahe, Waterbed Company CFO, Embezzled $3.8 Million, Feds Say Read More

  4. Missouri Is About to Lose Its Only Abortion Provider — Unless the Courts Intervene Read More

  5. Missouri's New Anti-Abortion Law Violates Women’s Religious Liberty Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation