Man Robbed, Companion Assaulted After Intervening in Attack on Woman

click to enlarge DOYLE MURPHY

A man was robbed by an armed suspect after intervening in an attack.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

A stand-up guy who intervened when he saw a man hit a woman was attacked and robbed for his efforts.It happened about 11:30 p.m. last night at the Speedy Gas Station on North Broadway in the Baden neighborhood on the northern tip of St. Louis city, police say. A twenty-year-old man witnessed another man have a violent altercation with a woman — and attempted to intervene.The suspect responded by pulling up his shirt to reveal a gun in his waistband, police say. He then stole the good Samaritan's wallet, followed him back to his vehicle and took more money out of the center console.A twenty-year-old woman was in the passenger seat, and the armed man pistol whipped her across the face, police say. The two victims fled and drove themselves to a hospital where the woman was treated from some wounds to her face.The suspect was still at large this morning. Police described him as a dark-complected black male with a short afro and full beard. He is no taller than five foot seven, between 200 and 260 pounds and wore a black-and-white shirt, black pants and black hat.