Man Robbed, Companion Assaulted After Intervening in Attack on Woman

A man was robbed by an armed suspect after intervening in an attack.
A stand-up guy who intervened when he saw a man hit a woman was attacked and robbed for his efforts.
It happened about 11:30 p.m. last night at the Speedy Gas Station on North Broadway in the Baden neighborhood on the northern tip of St. Louis city, police say. A twenty-year-old man witnessed another man have a violent altercation with a woman — and attempted to intervene.
The suspect responded by pulling up his shirt to reveal a gun in his waistband, police say. He then stole the good Samaritan's wallet, followed him back to his vehicle and took more money out of the center console.
A twenty-year-old woman was in the passenger seat, and the armed man pistol whipped her across the face, police say. The two victims fled and drove themselves to a hospital where the woman was treated from some wounds to her face.
The suspect was still at large this morning. Police described him as a dark-complected black male with a short afro and full beard. He is no taller than five foot seven, between 200 and 260 pounds and wore a black-and-white shirt, black pants and black hat.
