Abortion Activists Sit-In at Wainwright Building, Demanding Planned Parenthood License Be Renewed

Activists have blocked elevators on three floors of the Wainwright building downtown.
Pro-choice activists have blocked the elevators on three floors of the Wainwright building in downtown St. Louis, saying they will not leave until a license renewal is granted to the Planned Parenthood clinic in the Central West End.
State officials, including Governor Mike Parson, have offices on site.
A statement released by the activists is titled, "When politicians lie, people die: Shame on Governor Parson."
"We are part of the overwhelming majority of Missourians who stand with Planned Parenthood and support access to reproductive health care," the statement read. "We will remain here until the license is renewed."
The Central West End clinic, the only one in Missouri performing abortion, will see its license expire tomorrow unless the state Department of Health and Senior Services takes action. Dr. Leana Wen, CEO of Planned Parenthood, has accused the state of weaponizing the licensing process
Planned Parenthood was in court this morning urging a judge to intervene and issue a temporary restraining order that would allow it to continue to operate, even if the state continues to stall on license renewal
. The judge has yet to issue a ruling.
But activists aren't content to sit and wait. In the noon hour, they staged inside the Wainwright building, even as a large number remained outside holding protest signs. The activists indoors spread out in a coordinated action and, by 1 p.m., had blocked elevators on three floors.
The action was organized in part by Planned Parenthood Advocates, the political arm of the organization, but other local activists appear to be playing a role. Among the protesters on site is St. Louis Alderwoman Megan Ellyia Green, no stranger to anti-police protests in the city.
