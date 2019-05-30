Gun-Toting Teens Rob 16-Year-Old of His Fanny Pack in North St. Louis

click to enlarge
DANIEL HILL
Not the fanny pack in question, but a pretty fierce one, regardless.
Fanny packs, that favored garment of tourist dads and '90s kids alike, are bafflingly back in style once again
— so much so, in fact, that the youth of today are willing to steal them from one another.
At least that was the case in north St. Louis this week, where a thirteen-year-old and a sixteen-year-old are charged with robbing another sixteen-year-old of his fanny pack and cellphone at gunpoint.
According to police, the incident took place Wednesday at about 6:50 p.m. in the 4400 block of Lexington Avenue, part of the Penrose neighborhood of north city.
Police responded to a call in the 5300 block of Wabada Avenue, two miles from the site of the crime. The victim told them three suspects had stolen his property at gunpoint, and they followed his directions to the scene of the crime. Upon their arrival, they say, three suspects attempted to run.
Officers gave chase, and were able to catch two of the fleeing teens. Upon a search they found a gun on the sixteen-year-old. That firearm had previously been reported stolen in St. Louis city.
Both teen suspects were taken to a juvenile detention center. Their victim was uninjured. The investigation is ongoing.
The police report does not mention anything about the contents of the fanny pack, but with their sudden recent explosion in popularity, the pack itself might well be the prize.
In other words: Tell your tourist dad to keep his wits sharp out there. Dad fashion has gone couture.
