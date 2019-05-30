Missouri Man Offers $10,000 Reward After Car Is Shot Up 'Gangland Style'

click to enlarge CAR PHOTO VIA FLICKR/TRISHA FAWLER. ROBERT SCHOTT COURTESY OF AL WATKINS

Robert Schott's black Chevy Equinox, like the SUV at left, was shot up near Peveley.

On Tuesday evening, torrential rain and rising water compelled Robert L. Schott to abandon his SUV by the side of the road near Peveley, in Jefferson County. But when he reclaimed the vehicle yesterday, he found a disturbing sight: Someone, or several someones, had riddled it with bullets.Albert Watkins, Scott's Clayton-based attorney, says that multiple rounds of gunfire had blasted the 2010 Chevrolet Equinox on both the driver's and passenger sides. The bullet holes were at what would have been roughly the height of the heads and chests of any occupants, had the SUV not been left empty, Watkins says. And because the car had tinted windows, it's not clear whether the shooters even realized they were firing on an empty vehicle.Now Schott is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator. Tips should be emailed to watkins at albertswatkins@kwklaw.net.Schott is a great grandson of Louis Latzer, who founded PET Milk, a Highland, Illinois, company that is now part of the J.M. Smucker Company. His grandfather, Robert Latzer, was the company's CEO.“I don’t believe many folks would disagree with the effort on the part of Mr. Schott to determine who decided to shoot up both sides of his car in gangland hit style," Watkins says. "Rest assured, in addition to being grateful for having departed the car prior to the shooting, Mr. Schott finds this incident of vehicular assassination to be nothing short of an inspiration. Sometimes life presents surprises and it is suggested Mr. Schott’s rugged individualism is not one with which to trifle."Schott had left the Equinox, which is black, on Bushberg Road just outside Peveley around 7 p.m., Watkins says.Watkins and his client are both eager for tips.“I hear ten grand goes a long way in Jefferson County,” the attorney said.