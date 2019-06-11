Email
Tuesday, June 11, 2019

St. Louis Man Charged with Setting Off Fireworks in Parking Garage After Blues Loss

Posted By on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 3:30 PM

click to enlarge Fredrick Johnston. - COURTESY OF SLMPD
  • COURTESY OF SLMPD
  • Fredrick Johnston.
A 23-year-old south county man was arrested Sunday night after setting off a firework inside a downtown St. Louis parking garage soon after the Blues' crushing loss to the Bruins.

Frederick Johnston, 23, was apprehended by St. Louis Police just minutes after the firework exploded in the Stadium West Parking Garage at 8th Street and Walnut. The noise was so loud the officers heard "a loud boom" from a block away. A bystander inside the garage says it sounded like a bomb went off.

When police raced to the scene, they also saw smoke coming from the garage's upper levels, a spokeswoman says.



"After a canvass and speaking with witnesses, officers located and were able to curb a black sedan which was determined to be involved in the incident," the spokeswoman says in a statement. "While there were multiple occupants in the vehicle, one subject was taken into custody."

Johnston, who lives in Affton, in the 9200 block of Papoose, was booked on a summons for discharging fireworks within city limits, general peace disturbance, and interfering with an officer.

