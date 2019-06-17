Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 17, 2019

2 St. Louis Cops Face Charges in Separate Incidents, Circuit Attorney Says

Posted By on Mon, Jun 17, 2019 at 4:54 PM

click to enlarge Two St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers are facing criminal charges. - FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
  • FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
  • Two St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers are facing criminal charges.
A pair of St. Louis police officers are facing criminal charges, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office announced today.

The first officer, 25-year-old Joseph Ermler, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, making a false report and driving while intoxicated, according to a probable cause statement released by prosecutors. The brief statement alleges that Ermler got in a car accident on January 3, 2019, at 2300 South Kingshighway, near the intersection with Southwest Avenue. Another person was injured.

However, rather than stay on the scene, the statement alleges that Ermler left without providing his name or other information. "The defendant called police dispatch and advised that he had been the victim of the leaving the scene of an accident in an attempt to manage and/or minimize the incident," the statement alleges. "The defendant later agreed to a blood test which revealed his blood alcohol to be .117" — well over the legal limit of 0.08.



Leaving the scene of an accident is a class-E felony; the other two charges are class-B misdemeanors.

Susan Ryan, a spokeswoman for the Circuit Attorney's Office, said she could not comment beyond the probable cause statement.

The second officer, 39-year-old Patrick M. Welch, is charged with fourth-degree assault, a class-A misdemeanor, over an incident on January 18, 2019. According to the probable cause statement, police were told that Welch "slapped the victim in the face." No other information about the incident or the victim was provided. According to Welch's LinkedIn, he is a detective.

The St. Louis Police Department did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment or additional details. We'll update this post if we hear back.

A spate of St. Louis officers have faced criminal charges this year, including one who shot a fellow cop in a supposed game of Russian roulette and a pair who allegedly attacked a fellow bar patron at Bomber O'Brien's. All three of those officers were charged in January 2019, the same month that both Welch and Ermler are alleged to have broken the law.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Shot by a Fellow St. Louis Cop, Milton Green's Career Ended. Now He's Suing the City Read More

  2. Missouri's 'Jedi Disposal Act' Would Let You Pull a Darth Vader, Kind Of Read More

  3. For Post-Dispatch Carriers, a Shrinking Print Edition Makes a Hard Job Even Harder Read More

  4. Privatization of St. Louis' Airport Belongs on the No-Fly List Read More

  5. Earl Webster Cox Charged With Murder, Sodomy in Angie Housman's Killing Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation