St. Louis Cops Say They're Coming for Your Fireworks This July 4th

Don't be like the people who shot off these babies.
Each year around July 4, the sounds of sharp cracks and loud bangs fill the city as its citizens celebrate the former colonies' repudiation of the tyrant King George III by guzzling Bud Lights and firing off the explosive of their choice into the night sky. It is a fun and good thing, unless of course you are a dog or a war veteran.
But this year, things are different.
That's because, for a change of pace, St. Louis' police force has vowed to crack down on fireworks in 2019.
"Per St. Louis city ordinance #65824 relative to the prohibited possession and discharge of fireworks in the city of St. Louis, our officers will enforce this ordinance during the Fourth of July," police wrote today in a Twitter post. "Offenders will be issued summons, and fireworks will be seized."
It's a dramatic change of pace from years prior — one that Twitter users quickly greeted with skepticism.
There's reason to think the cops aren't just blowing smoke, though. Not only are public officials increasingly outspoken about their desire to see these ordinances enforced, but just last week an Affton man was charged after setting fireworks off in a downtown parking garage
at 8th Street and Walnut following a Blues game. The explosion was so loud that police say they heard it from a block away.
Still, the police are in for an uphill battle. Years of looking the other way have left amateur pyromaniacs in St. Louis feeling emboldened, and it's not as if fireworks are hard to come by — a quick jaunt over the bridge and into St. Charles County is all it takes to find a tent selling the goods.
Still, better to play it safe and avoid a ticket. Maybe forego the fireworks and just shoot your guns this year — it doesn't really seem like anybody is doing much about those.
