Lacy Clay Files Articles of Impeachment Against Donald Trump

click to enlarge
-
FLICKR/LYNN DELEARIE
-
U.S. Representative William Lacy Clay, right, with Freeman Bosley, wants to impeach President Trump.
U.S. Representative William Lacy Clay (D-St. Louis) has filed Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump — hoping to kickstart a process to see him removed from office or at least force the House Speaker to hold hearings to air his actions.
“Impeachment is the only constitutionally available remedy that would directly address President Trump’s blatant and repeated attempts to obstruct justice, his repeated lies to Congress, and most importantly his lies to the American people,” Clay said in a statement.
Clay joined with U.S. Representative Rashida Talib (D-Michigan) and U.S. Representative Al Green (D-Texas) in co-sponsoring House Resolution 257
, "inquiring whether the House of Representatives should impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America." It has been referred to the House Rules Committee.
He has also joined U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman (D-California) and Green on House Resolution 13
, "Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors."
Originally filed by Sherman in January, it reads in part:
That Donald John Trump, President of the United States, is impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors and that the following article of impeachment be exhibited to the United States Senate. .... In his conduct while President of the United States, Donald John Trump, in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, has prevented, obstructed and impeded the administration of justice during a Federal investigation in that:
Knowing that Federal law enforcement authorities were investigating possible criminal law violations of his former National Security Advisor, General Michael Flynn and knowing that Federal law enforcement authorities were conducting one or more investigations into Russian state interference in the 2016 campaign for President of the United States, and that such investigation(s) included the conduct of his campaign personnel and associates acting on behalf of the campaign, to include the possible collusion by those individuals with the Russian government, Donald John Trump sought to use his authority to hinder and cause the termination of such investigation(s) including through threatening, and then terminating, James Comey, who was until such termination the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
On Twitter, Clay wrote, "Today, I have acted to assert the constitutionally mandated authority of the @USHouse to hold @realDonaldTrump accountable for his repeated acts of attempted #ObstructionOfJustice and his reckless contempt for the #Constitution @MoDemParty #impeachment."
A total of 78 House Democrats reportedly are now on record supporting an impeachment inquiry.
Among them is not, however, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who has felt the issue is a loser for the party. That's perhaps in part because the Senate, which would ultimately have to take action to remove Trump, would almost certainly balk — and in the mean time, the president could feed off the opposition in his quest for reelection.
To force action, articles of impeachment would have to be supported by a majority of House members. After that, the matter would be sent to the U.S. Senate for an impeachment trial, with the chief justice of the Supreme Court presiding. Only a supermajority of the Senate could remove the president from office. (The last U.S. president to be impeached, Bill Clinton
, served out the remainder of his term without further punishment.)
Will St. Louis' duly elected representative topple the president? Stay tuned.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com