Friday, June 21, 2019

St. Louis Weather Will Be Wild This Weekend, Tornadoes Possible in Missouri

Posted By on Fri, Jun 21, 2019 at 8:37 AM

click to enlarge It's gonna be like this, y'all. - KEVIN MCCOY / FLICKR

Today is the first day of summer and we should be celebrating, but we have some bad news, St. Louis. More scary weather is moving into the area in the next few days.

We’ve had the weirdest and wildest spring weather in recent memory, with tornadoes nailing our neighboring cities and huge amounts of rain falling, leading to record-setting flooding across the region. And though the Mississippi River at the Arch finally fell below major flood stage just yesterday, plenty more rain is on the way.

AccuWeather is reporting that we can expect “violent thunderstorms” in the Midwest this weekend. Tonight it details a risk of severe weather with potential tornadoes, straight-line wind gusts and “damaging winds, large hail, flooding downpours and frequent lightning strikes.”



Though the rain might seem never-ending, the heat is finally arriving. After months of mild temperatures, it is projected to be up as high as 93 degrees on Saturday.

"The combination of hot and very humid air will set the stage for a potentially dangerous round of severe weather across the central Plains to end the week," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rathbun.

So keep your eyes peeled. And if you see anything like what was caught in this video below, shot Wednesday in central Illinois, head to a basement.


