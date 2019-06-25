Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Illinois Just Legalized Marijuana, See You on the East Side

Posted By on Tue, Jun 25, 2019 at 1:22 PM

click to enlarge The Official Greeter to the State of Illinois. (Just kidding.) - ALEX / FLICKR
  • Alex / Flickr
  • The Official Greeter to the State of Illinois. (Just kidding.)

The land of Lincoln will soon top every Midwest travel list, thanks to dreamboat Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Illinois has been kicking Missouri’s ass lately, first with the guaranteed abortion rights and now with the legalization of cannabis. Just earlier today, Governor Pritzker signed a bill that legalized the adult use of cannabis in Illinois.

That's not just medical marijuana. Illinois adults over the age of 21 can legally buy, transport, store and use cannabis beginning January 1, 2020. Illinois residents can possess up to 30 grams of flower, and visitors can possess up to 15 grams.



It’s a game changer, and not just for aspiring stoners in our neighboring state. According to Leafly, “Illinois state agencies must immediately start creating programs to license dispensaries” and “people currently facing low-level marijuana charges can petition to have cases dropped effective immediately.”

Even in Illinois, though, you still can’t smoke in public or in your car. So wait until you’re stationary to partake.

And authorities want all of your cannabis to come from one of the 55 total soon-to-open dispensaries. You also may not grow at home unless you are a medical cannabis patient, in which case many of the rules are different because Illinois is progressive AF.

Back here in the dark ages in Missouri, our state continues to crawl slowly toward medical marijuana, even though states that have already fully legalized cannabis for adults are raking in billions of dollars in just a few short years.

For more information and details on the Illinois bill signed today, Leafly has a handy chart on its website. Study up and we’ll see you across the river in January.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Bonette Meeks Charged in Murder of Police Officer Michael Langsdorf Read More

  2. Condemned World Aquarium Draws Protest Over Fate of Displaced Animals Read More

  3. Video Captures Hot Air Balloon Crashing Into Terrified Missouri Crowd Read More

  4. Found in a High School Restroom: Cache of 1940s Wallets and Their Contents Read More

  5. Judge Gives Planned Parenthood One More Week for Missouri Clinic Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation