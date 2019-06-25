Illinois Just Legalized Marijuana, See You on the East Side

click to enlarge
The land of Lincoln will soon top every Midwest travel list, thanks to dreamboat Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.
Illinois has been kicking Missouri’s ass lately, first with the guaranteed abortion rights
and now with the legalization of cannabis. Just earlier today, Governor Pritzker signed a bill that legalized the adult use of cannabis in Illinois.
That's not just medical marijuana. Illinois adults over the age of 21 can legally buy, transport, store and use cannabis beginning January 1, 2020. Illinois residents can possess up to 30 grams of flower, and visitors can possess up to 15 grams.
It’s a game changer, and not just for aspiring stoners in our neighboring state. According to Leafly
, “Illinois state agencies must immediately start creating programs to license dispensaries” and “people currently facing low-level marijuana charges can petition to have cases dropped effective immediately.”
Even in Illinois, though, you still can’t smoke in public or in your car. So wait until you’re stationary to partake.
And authorities want all of your cannabis to come from one of the 55 total soon-to-open dispensaries. You also may not grow at home unless you are a medical cannabis patient, in which case many of the rules are different because Illinois is progressive AF.
Back here in the dark ages in Missouri, our state continues to crawl slowly toward medical marijuana
, even though states that have already fully legalized cannabis for adults are raking in billions of dollars
in just a few short years.
For more information and details on the Illinois bill signed today, Leafly has a handy chart
on its website. Study up and we’ll see you across the river in January.
