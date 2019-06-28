Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 28, 2019

Stoner Tragedy: Truck Full of Hot Pockets Overturns on Missouri Highway

Posted By on Fri, Jun 28, 2019 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge What kind of God would allow this to happen? - SCREENSHOT VIA TWITTER
  • SCREENSHOT VIA TWITTER
  • What kind of God would allow this to happen?

In an act of stunning waste made worse by the cruel mockery of Missouri Highway Patrol, a truckload full of Hot Pockets — presumably on their way to brighten the day of some lucky stoner — overturned on Interstate 70 in Saline County, about halfway between Columbia and Kansas City.

The scene was, as Elliott Davis would put it, a destruction. The truck and its trailer blocked the right line of the interstate, leaving its precious, delicious cargo piled in broken boxes.

The Missouri Highway Patrol was there to respond. And to tweet.



"No injuries & use caution!" tweeted the account for the Highway Patrol Troop A.

That would have been sufficient on its own. But no. The troopers had to get their own jab in, adding, "Even if you have the munchies you can’t have the hot pockets!!!" It's like they're taunting us.


RIP highway Hot Pockets. You were born to burn someone's mouth with the cheesy deliciousness of your magma-hot innards. You deserved better.


Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Pride Parade Grand Marshal Pulls Out Over Reversal on Police Participation Read More

  2. 'Trans & Gender-Free Pride March' Friday Offers 'Police-Free' Alternative Read More

  3. Freddie Lee Doyle, Arrested in the Grove, Shot at Victims with AR-15, Police Say Read More

  4. St. Louis Groups Are Fighting Racism -- by Keeping Their Own Membership Whites-Only Read More

  5. The RFT's New Boss Is Doyle Murphy (Not the Same as the Old Boss) Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation