Monday, July 1, 2019

Officer Michael Langsdorf's Funeral Is Today

Posted By on Mon, Jul 1, 2019 at 9:25 AM

click to enlarge Officer Michael Langsdorf was killed on Sunday afternoon. - COURTESY NORTH COUNTY POLICE COOPERATIVE
  • COURTESY NORTH COUNTY POLICE COOPERATIVE
  • Officer Michael Langsdorf was killed on Sunday afternoon.

A funeral service for Michael Langsdorf, the North County Police Cooperative officer who was killed in the line of duty, will be held this morning in the Central West End.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. at Cathedral Basilica, 4431 Lindell Boulevard. St. Louis television news stations have announced they'll cover the service live.

On June 23, Langsdorf confronted a man suspected of trying to pass a bad check at Clay's Food Market in Wellston. Authorities say the man, later identified as 26-year-old Bonette Meeks, fought with the veteran officer, eventually gaining the upper hand and shooting him in the back of the neck. Langsdorf, 40, was taken to the hospital but died shortly after.



Meeks was arrested nearby and has been charged with multiple felonies, including murder. 

Following the funeral, a procession will travel to Resurrection Cemetery, 6901 MacKenzie Road, for the burial. Traffic will be closed on MacKenzie during the internment.

Langsdorf had been a police officer for more than seventeen years. He was the father of two teenagers. The Backstoppers organization is supporting the family.

