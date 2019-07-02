Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Second Suspect Kawyn Smith Charged in Officer Michael Langsdorf's Killing

Posted By on Tue, Jul 2, 2019 at 4:58 PM

click to enlarge Officer Michael Langsdorf was killed on Sunday afternoon. - COURTESY NORTH COUNTY POLICE COOPERATIVE
  • COURTESY NORTH COUNTY POLICE COOPERATIVE
  • Officer Michael Langsdorf was killed on Sunday afternoon.

A second suspect has been charged with murder in the killing of North County Cooperative Police Officer Michael Langsdorf.

Kawyn Smith, 58, was taken into custody Friday as person of interest in the June 23 shooting and later released. A warrant for his arrest was issued today after charges were filed. He turned himself in shortly before 8 p.m., police say.

An ex-con whose previous crimes include second-degree murder and sex abuse, Smith drove the accused shooter to Clay's Food Market, setting up the fatal confrontation.



click to enlarge Kawyn Smith. - COURTESY NORTH COUNTY POLICE COOPERATIVE
  • COURTESY NORTH COUNTY POLICE COOPERATIVE
  • Kawyn Smith.
Police have said 26-year-old Bonette Meeks tried to cash bogus checks at the Wellston store and then fought with Langsdorf when the veteran officer responded to investigate. During the struggle, Meeks hit Langsdorf with a handgun, got to his feet and shot him in the back of the neck, authorities say.

Smith supplied Meeks with the checks and sent him into the store to cash them, according to a probable cause statement. The two checks were made out to other people for a total of more than $6,000.

During a perp walk interview with KMOV on Friday, Smith apologized and said he had no idea the scheme would turn into a cop killing.

Clarification: The story was updated following publication with more detail about the circumstances of Smith's arrest.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The St. Louis County SWAT Team Blasted a Dog. Now the County Owes $750,000 Read More

  2. Mayor Denies Threatening Pride St. Louis Over Police Participation Read More

  3. Freddie Lee Doyle, Arrested in the Grove, Shot at Victims with AR-15, Police Say Read More

  4. St. Louis Decertifies 5 Firms That Claimed Cherokee Ancestry to Get Minority Contracts Read More

  5. Missouri's Anti-Gay Legislature Showed Us Time and Again in 2019 Why Pride Is Crucial Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation