Second Suspect Kawyn Smith Charged in Officer Michael Langsdorf's Killing

Officer Michael Langsdorf was killed on Sunday afternoon.
A second suspect has been charged with murder in the killing of North County Cooperative Police Officer Michael Langsdorf
Kawyn Smith, 58, was taken into custody Friday as person of interest in the June 23 shooting and later released. A warrant for his arrest was issued today after charges were filed. He turned himself in shortly before 8 p.m., police say.
An ex-con whose previous crimes include second-degree murder and sex abuse, Smith drove the accused shooter to Clay's Food Market, setting up the fatal confrontation.
Kawyn Smith.
Police have said 26-year-old Bonette Meeks tried to cash bogus checks at the Wellston store and then fought with Langsdorf when the veteran officer responded to investigate. During the struggle, Meeks hit Langsdorf with a handgun, got to his feet and shot him in the back of the neck, authorities say.
Smith supplied Meeks with the checks and sent him into the store to cash them, according to a probable cause statement. The two checks were made out to other people for a total of more than $6,000.
During a perp walk interview with KMOV
on Friday, Smith apologized and said he had no idea the scheme would turn into a cop killing.
Clarification: The story was updated following publication with more detail about the circumstances of Smith's arrest.
