Anthony Watkins, Terrance Wesley Charged in St. Louis County Quintuple Homicide

click to enlarge
-
COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
-
Anthony Watkins, left, and Terrance Wesley were charged in the killings.
Two men have been arrested in a July 6 quintuple homicide in north St. Louis County.
St. Louis County prosecutors charged Terrance Wesley, 29, and Anthony Watkins, 30, with five counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted robbery and ten counts of armed criminal action.
"We will do everything in our power to ensure that these individuals are held accountable and that the victims and their families receive justice," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says in a statement.
St. Louis County police Chief Jon Belmar told reporters this afternoon at a news conference that the deadly shootings — one of the metro area's worst mass killings in recent memory — were connected to narcotics.
The location was an apartment in an abandoned complex along the 1900 block of Chambers Road in an unincorporated part of north St. Louis County, where people reportedly came and went to use drugs.
The victims were identified as Derrick Penny, 54; James Penny, 54; Rodney Holt, 37; Rondall Mullin, 65, and 40-year-old Ronald Brewster Jr.
Brewster's father previously told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
that he saw his son, who struggled with drug addiction, in the abandoned apartment on Friday night. He came back Saturday to take him to a family reunion. When he arrived, his son and the other four had all been killed.
Bell and Belmar released few details about the killings and refused to say how the suspects were connected to the victims or what led up to the shootings.
"It's still an ongoing investigation," Bells says. "There will be a time and a place where can discuss that in more detail."
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.