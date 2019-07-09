Email
Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Family of Man Who Died After Suffering a Stroke in St. Charles County Jail Files Suit

Posted By on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 9:15 AM

The family of a man who suffered a stroke while being held at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections Facility, and died days later, is now suing the city, county and other personnel.

Steven L. Algire had been held in the county jail for a year while awaiting trial when he suffered a stroke in jail on July 6, 2016. Jailers found him unresponsive, but "needlessly delayed administering medical care," the lawsuit alleges. He died six days later.

That's not all: The suit also alleges that his jailers "needlessly and unnecessarily changed Steve’s medication for his high blood pressure" before he suffered the stroke.



Between the time Algire was admitted to the hospital and his death, the suit adds, the charges he'd been facing were dropped.

Algire's father, Michael Terrill, is now suing a host of individuals in federal court, along with the jail, the county sheriff, the city and the county of St. Charles. He is being represented by attorney Donald L. Schapprizzi of St. Louis.

Because all charges against Algire were dropped, records and information about the charges he'd been held on can no longer be viewed by the public. A search of records on Case.Net reveals no criminal charges against Algire and only one traffic ticket, from 2001.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com

