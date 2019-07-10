Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Missouri Man Who Hid From Police Is Caught After Farting Loudly

Posted By on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge MARCO/FLICKR

A Missouri man who was wanted for possession of a controlled substance was hiding from police this week when he accidentally gave away his position by ripping a huge fart.

"If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a [shit] day," the Clay County Sheriff's office posted on Twitter Tuesday, along with the hashtag #ithappened.


The arrest happened in Liberty, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City, in the 800 block of Marilynn Avenue, according to KSHB. Police say they were looking for a man who had a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance in Clay County when that man's enormous flatulence led the law directly to him.



"We’ve gotta give props to Liberty Police for using their senses to sniff him out!" Deputy Jon Bazzano tells the station.

The city of Liberty used its official Twitter account to poke fun at the incident as well, tweeting, "Thanks to @SheriffClayCo for airing out a wanted person's dirty laundry and fanning the flames. The Liberty Police Department was surprised to see this incident slip out, which stinks for the arrestee. Fortunately, no one was injured during his arrest."

It just goes to show: Justice may be blind, but her other senses are still perfectly intact.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The St. Louis County SWAT Team Blasted a Dog. Now the County Owes $750,000 Read More

  2. Anthony Watkins, Terrance Wesley Charged in St. Louis County Quintuple Homicide Read More

  3. As Medical Marijuana Comes to Missouri, the ‘Green Rush’ Is On Read More

  4. 'A Skid That St. Louis Has Never Seen' Could Be in City's Future, Advocate Warns Read More

  5. In Its Missouri Bluffs Land Deal, Mizzou Has Put Profit Before Principle Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation