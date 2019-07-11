Email
Thursday, July 11, 2019

Dutchtown Man Confronts Car Burglar, Gets Shot

Posted By on Thu, Jul 11, 2019 at 9:37 AM

click to enlarge A good Samaritan was shot while confronting a suspected thief, police say. - DOYLE MURPHY
  • DOYLE MURPHY
  • A good Samaritan was shot while confronting a suspected thief, police say.

A Dutchtown man who tried to stop car break-ins in his neighborhood was shot in the leg this morning, police say.

The 36-year-old told investigators he spotted a would-be thief checking door handles on vehicles at about 3:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Idaho Avenue, near Itaska Avenue. But when he confronted the thief, the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting at him, police say.

The 36-year-old ran back into his home and called police. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition was stable, authorities say.



The shooter was still on the loose this morning.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.

