Dutchtown Man Confronts Car Burglar, Gets Shot

A Dutchtown man who tried to stop car break-ins in his neighborhood was shot in the leg this morning, police say.The 36-year-old told investigators he spotted a would-be thief checking door handles on vehicles at about 3:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Idaho Avenue, near Itaska Avenue. But when he confronted the thief, the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting at him, police say.The 36-year-old ran back into his home and called police. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition was stable, authorities say.The shooter was still on the loose this morning.