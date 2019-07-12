Email
Friday, July 12, 2019

St. Louis Band Vet Tim Hopmeier Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges

Posted By on Fri, Jul 12, 2019 at 5:20 PM

click to enlarge William 'Tim' Hopmeier is charged with producing child pornography.
A perverted St. Louis garage  band veteran has pleaded guilty to producing child porn.

Tim Hopmeier and his girlfriend used a cell phone to film teenage girls engaging in sex acts on multiple occasions. He was arrested in January 2018 at his home in Des Peres after a tipster told police the 48-year-old had arranged for sex with an underage girl.

When police raided the house, they found the girl and eight adults, authorities said at the time. According to court documents, he admitted after his arrest to various sexual acts with the girl. On his iPhone, investigators discovered video of a third party performing oral sex on the fifteen-year-old while a naked Hopmeier filmed with his phone.



Hopmeier played with multiple bands over the years, including the Cripplers, Argonauts, Long John Thomas and the Duffs. He had also worked as a barber before his arrest.

He is scheduled for an October 23 sentencing and faces a minimum of fifteen years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

